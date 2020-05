BRASILIA, May 15 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell 5.9% in March, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, less than the 6.95% fall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell 1.95% in the first quarter of the year, the central bank said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)