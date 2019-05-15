Barclays cuts Brazil Q1 GDP growth forecast to -0.2% from +0.1%

BRASILIA, May 15 (Reuters) - Economists at Barclays on Wednesday became the latest to slash their Brazilian economic growth forecasts, now predicting that the economy shrank in the first quarter and that growth over the course of 2019 will barely exceed that of the last two years.

They cut their first quarter gross domestic product growth estimate to -0.2% from +0.1%, and lowered the outlook for 2019 to +1.2% from +1.7%.

Brazil’s economy expanded by 1.1% in 2018 and 2017. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)