Brazil primary budget deficit narrows in March -Treasury

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 21.1 billion reais ($5.38 billion) in March, down from 24.5 billion reais the same month a year ago, the Treasury said on Monday.

In the first three months of the year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 9.3 billion reais, narrower than 12.9 billion in the first three months of last year, Treasury said. ($1 = 3.9250) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)