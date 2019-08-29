Brazil's government posts primary budget deficit of 5.995 bln reais in July - Treasury

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 5.995 billion reais ($1.44 billion) in July, the Treasury said on Thursday, almost exactly in line with the 5.965 billion reais deficit median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was 22.4% narrower in real terms than the same month last year, Treasury said. In the first seven months of this year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 35.25 billion reais, 13.4% narrower in real terms. ($1 = 4.15 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)