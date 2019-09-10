Brazil's three main fiscal rules all stay -Economy Ministry official

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will not budge on its three main fiscal rules, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday, even though the economy is turning a corner and the pace of growth is expected to pick up.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia after the government raised its 2019 growth forecast slightly, Economy Ministry secretary Adolfo Sachsida said the spending cap, primary deficit target and ‘golden rule’ barring debt issuance to pay for current spending will all remain in place.

He also said it was unclear whether the improving economic outlook might relax the budget squeeze that has already resulted in spending freezes of 34 billion reais ($8.25 bln) so far this year.

$1 = 4.12 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Susan Fenton