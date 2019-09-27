Brazil's govt posts 16.85 bln reais primary budget deficit in August - Treasury

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 16.85 billion reais ($4.05 billion) in August, the Treasury said on Friday, less than the 18.6 billion reais deficit median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was 17.1% narrower in real terms than the same month last year, the Treasury said. In the first eight months of this year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 52.12 billion reais, 14.6% narrower in real terms. ($1 = 4.16 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Catherine Evans)