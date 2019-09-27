Brazil govt sees 2019 budget deficit beating target by 15-20 bln reais

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s primary budget deficit this year is on course to come in around 15-20 billion reais narrower than the official target of 139 billion reais ($33.4 billion), Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the release of figures that showed a 17.1% narrowing of the deficit in August from a year ago, Almeida said tight control on expenditure was the main reason for the expected full-year outcome.

($1 = 4.16 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever