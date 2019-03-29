Noticias de Mercados
Brazil primary deficit shrinks 14 pct in Feb from year earlier

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a budget deficit in February of 14.931 billion reais ($3.82 billion) before interest payments, the central bank said on Friday, 14 percent smaller than a year earlier.

The public-sector’s primary deficit in the 12 months through February, including the federal government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises, was equal to 1.43 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

$1 = 3.9076 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by David Gregorio

