May 29, 2019 / 6:11 PM / in 3 hours

Brazil posts 6.54 bln reais primary budget surplus in April, less than expected

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget surplus of 6.54 billion reais ($1.64 billion) in April, the Treasury said on Wednesday, less than the 8.35 billion reais surplus median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

In the first four months of the year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 2.75 billion reais, and the accumulated deficit over the preceding 12 months stood at 121.8 billion reais, Treasury said. ($1 = 3.9800 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

