BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget surplus of 44.1 billion reais ($9.9 billion) in January, the Treasury said on Thursday, the biggest January surplus since comparable records began in 1997.

The figure was much wider than the 38 billion reais surplus median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

$1 = 4.47 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever