Brazil government aims to inject $30 bln into economy over three months

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is planning measures to inject nearly 150 billion reais ($30 billion) into the economy over the next three months to soften the blow of the coronavirus outbreak, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday.

Guedes said the government was preparing measures including deferring taxes on small and mid-size companies, allowing Brazilians to withdraw from worker severance funds and paying early bonuses to pensioners.

$1 = 5.00 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes