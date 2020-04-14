Brazil focused on post-crisis fiscal discipline - Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s emergency spending to cushion the economy from the coronavirus will be restricted to this year only, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday, adding that financial markets can rest assured the government remains fully committed to fiscal discipline.

Speaking in an online debate hosted by XP Investimentos, economic policy secretary Adolfo Sachsida said emergency fiscal and monetary policy measures taken so far come to around 1 trillion reais ($193 billion), with the impact on the government’s primary budget worth around 250 billion reais. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Andrew Heavens)