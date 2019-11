BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic growth outlook remains positive, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday, pointing to an improvement in the bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index and more optimistic forecasts from private sector economists.

Campos Neto made his remarks in a presentation to fintech firms in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)