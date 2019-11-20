Noticias de Mercados
November 20, 2019 / 6:25 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil central bank chief hints at another 50 bps rate cut

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank could cut interest rates by another half percentage point, the bank’s president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that any further moves will be carried out in a cautious manner.

Speaking to a Congressional Budget Committee, Campos Neto said the fight against inflation must be maintained because low inflation delivers sustainable growth over the long term, and also said a decline in global trade and polarized politics around the world have affected Brazilian growth and investment. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below