Brazil still requires stimulative monetary policy -cenbank chief

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil still requires stimulative monetary policy, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that the economy may have contracted in the first quarter but it will soon get back on track.

In a presentation in Rio de Janeiro which largely mirrored previous comments, Campos Neto said the next steps on monetary policy continue to depend on the outlook for economic activity, inflation and inflation expectations.

