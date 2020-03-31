Brazil's central bank not interested in defending FX levels -Campos Neto

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank has no interest in defending exchange rate levels, its president, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday, adding that the real is a floating currency but the central bank has a large arsenal at its disposal to ensure the market functions smoothly.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Campos Neto said the central bank will review its economic growth forecast for this year of zero, and added that the economy will start to improve in the fourth quarter before going on to recover next year. (Reporting by Jose Gomes Neto Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Leslie Adler)