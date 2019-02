BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank held interest rates at a record low on Wednesday as expected, and signaled that relatively muted inflationary pressures could keep them there for some time.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to keep the benchmark Selic rate at 6.50 percent for the seventh straight meeting, as predicted by all 28 economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Alistair Bell)