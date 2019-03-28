Brazil central bank chief says analyzing rising number of shocks to economy

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will take its time analyzing the impact on the domestic economy from an increasing number of shocks from abroad and rising political tension at home that appear to be slowing the government’s reform process, its president said on Thursday.

In his first press conference as central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto also said that volatility and uncertainty has increased lately, but said the current global economic slowdown is not severe enough to pose a threat to global liquidity.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama