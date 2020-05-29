Noticias de Mercados
May 29, 2020

Brazil GDP to fall 5% or more this year - central bank chief Campos Neto

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will likely shrink by 5% or more this year, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday, which would be a record annual downturn and worse than the government’s current forecast of a 4.7% contraction.

Speaking in a live webinar event hosted by Valor Capital Group after figures showed that Brazil’s economy shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter, Campos Neto also said that a coronavirus-fueled ‘fear factor’ will hang over the world economy at least until the middle of next year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul)

