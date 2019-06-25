UPDATE 1-Brazil economy to flatline in 2nd qtr, narrowly avoiding recession -central bank

(Adds detail, quotes)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy has struggled for momentum in the second quarter but should narrowly avoid slipping back into recession, minutes of the central bank’s rate-setting committee showed on Tuesday.

Having shrunk in the first quarter for the first time in over two years, Latin America’s largest economy is on track to flatline in the second, thereby avoiding two consecutive quarters of contraction.

“After a slight decline in the first quarter of 2019, as a result of this loss of dynamism and some occasional shocks, gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to remain relatively stable in the second quarter,” the minutes said.

The minutes were for Copom’s June 18-19 meeting, where it held the benchmark Selic rate at a record low 6.50% while refraining from signaling looser policy on account of lingering uncertainty on the government’s economic reforms.

Otherwise, the scenario outlined by policymakers was one of anemic economic growth and high levels of economic slack putting downward pressure on inflation at home, plus the prospect of interest rates coming down in major developed economies.

While the subdued growth outlook and “favorable” shift in inflation continue to call for stimulative monetary policy, the policymakers said, this is being outweighed by worries over the government’s economic reform agenda, which is clouding the inflation outlook.

“A possible frustration of expectations regarding the continuity of these reforms and adjustments may affect risk premia and increase the path for inflation over the relevant horizon for the conduct of monetary policy,” Copom said.

“The Committee judges that, at this time, this factor prevails in its balance of risks.”

Lawmakers are currently debating the government’s pension reform bill, which aims to generate savings of around 1 trillion reais ($262 billion) over the next decade, shore up the public finances, and stimulate investment and economic growth.

Copom members said that economic shocks that led to last year’s slowdown have mostly dissipated, and that the recent improvement in financial conditions should support a “gradual” economic recovery in the period ahead.

Upcoming policy decisions will be based on “the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks, and on inflation projections and expectations,” the minutes said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)