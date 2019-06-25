Brazil's economy seen skirting recession - central bank minutes

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic growth in the second quarter of this year is expected to be flat, minutes of the central bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, showed on Tuesday, meaning the economy should narrowly avoid slipping into recession.

Policymakers noted that the economy is operating with a high degree of slack and that inflation is easing, but warned that the high level of uncertainty surrounding economic and fiscal reforms is putting upward pressure on risk premia and inflation. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)