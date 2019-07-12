Brazil c.bank chief says reforms create benign inflation outlook -TV interview

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank president Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday welcomed the approval by the lower house of Congress of an overhaul of the country’s pension system, saying the reforms help create a benign outlook for inflation.

In an interview with the GloboNews television channel, Campos Neto said Wednesday's resounding vote also improves the perception of Brazil in the eyes of investors, especially foreign investors.