Brazil central bank weighed up several coronavirus scenarios last week - director

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank would not have taken a different decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.75% last week even in light of the sharp deterioration in the economic outlook since then, economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk said on Thursday.

Kanczuk said the situation is highly fluid and the central bank weighed up a wide range of possible scenarios, adding that the hit domestic demand form coronavirus will have a greater influence on inflation than the supply shock. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)