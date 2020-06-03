Projected Brazil interest rate low of 2.25% not "set in stone" - cenbank official

BRASILIA, June 3 (Reuters) - A level of 2.25% for Brazil’s benchmark Selic interest rate is not “set in stone”, central bank economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk said on Wednesday, referring to the level policymakers have indicated would be the floor for official borrowing costs currently at 3.0%.

In an online live event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, Kanczuk also said the sharp rally in Brazilian assets in recent weeks does not change the policy outlook or framework, and that if markets get too bullish the bank might buy might buy small amounts of dollars. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)