BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will release the minutes of its last policy meeting at 0800 local time on Monday, March 23, a day earlier than scheduled, it said on Friday.

In a statement, the central bank also said its president Roberto Campos Neto will give a virtual press conference an hour later at 0900 on Monday, and will discuss measures to combat the coronavirus. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)