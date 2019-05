BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer confidence fell in May for the fourth month in a row to its lowest level since October last year, think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas said on Thursday, another reflection of the widespread weakness across the economy.

FGV’s consumer confidence index fell to 86.6 in May from 89.5 in April. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)