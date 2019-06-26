Brazil bank lending rises 0.6% in May - central bank

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.6% in May from the previous month at 3.3 trillion reais ($860 billion), with loans to individuals rising 0.9% and loans to companies rising 0.1%, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Loan defaults edged up to 3.9% from 3.8% in April, while lending spreads narrowed to 31.1 percentage points from 31.4 percentage points the month before. ($1 = 3.84 reais) (Reporting by Jose de Castro in Sao Paulo; Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)