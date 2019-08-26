Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's current account deficit widens sharply to $9 bln July - central bank

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $9 billion in July, the central bank said on Monday, far wider than the $5.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and more than twice the deficit posted in the same month last year.

Foreign direct investment totaled $7.66 billion in July, slightly more than the Reuters poll estimate of $7.00 billion, while in the 12 months to July Brazil’s current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened sharply to 1.31%. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

