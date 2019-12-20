Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's current account deficit narrows to 2.78% of GDP in Nov - central bank

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product narrowed to 2.78% in the 12 months to November after surging to 3% the month before, the central bank said on Friday.

The monthly deficit of $2.164 billion was less than the $3.6 billion shortfall forecast by a Reuters poll of economists, while foreign direct investment of $6.985 billion was less than the poll estimate of $7.5 billion.

