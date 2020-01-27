Brazil posted $50.76 bn current account deficit last year, 2.76% of GDP - central bank

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.7 billion in December, the central bank said on Monday, wider than expected and bringing the 2019 total deficit to $50.76 billion.

That equates to 2.76% of gross domestic product in the 12 months to December, the central bank said, wider than the 2.20% of GDP registered the year before, although foreign direct investment of $78.6 billion last year more than plugged the gap.

