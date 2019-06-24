Brazil posts $662 mln current account surplus in May - central bank

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus of $662 million in May, the central bank said on Monday, down around a quarter from the same month last year and lower than the $725 million median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment into Brazil totaled $7.1 billion in May, slightly below the median estimate of $7.5 billion, while in the 12 months to May Brazil’s current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product was 0.75%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)