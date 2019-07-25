Brazil's current account deficit widens sharply in June - central bank

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.9 billion in June, the central bank said on Thursday, the biggest shortfall since January and almost twice as wide as the $1.5 billion deficit median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment into Brazil totaled $2.2 billion in June, less than half the Reuters poll estimate of $5.75 billion, while in the 12 months to June Brazil’s current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product was 0.91%. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)