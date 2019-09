BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt rose 2.03% in August from July to 4.074 trillion reais ($981.7 billion), the Treasury said on Thursday.

In the same period, the stock of domestic public debt securities rose 1.74% to 3.913 trillion reais, the Treasury said.

$1 = 4.15 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama