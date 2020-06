BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt rose 2.17% in May to 4.25 trillion reais ($806 billion) from the month before, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Treasury also said that non-residents’ debt holdings fell to 9.1% of the overall total from 9.4% in April, which is the lowest share held by foreigners since December, 2009.

$1 = 5.27 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever