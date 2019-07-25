Brazil's central bank sees $5.3 bln current account deficit for July

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank expects the country’s current account deficit will widen to $5.3 billion in July, Fernando Rocha, head of the bank’s statistics department, said on Thursday.

Rocha was speaking to reporters after the central bank released figures showing the current account deficit in June was $2.9 billion, the widest this year. A deficit of $5.3 billion would be the biggest shortfall for the month of July since 2015.

Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama