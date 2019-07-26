Brazil posts 11.48 bln reais primary budget deficit in June -Treasury

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 11.48 billion reais ($304.5 billion) in June, the Treasury said on Friday, less than the 14.85 billion reais deficit median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was 32.2% narrower in real terms than the same month last year, Treasury said. In the first half of this year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 28.92 billion reais, 12.3% narrower in real terms. ($1 = 3.77 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jonathan Oatis)