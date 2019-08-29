Noticias de Mercados
August 29, 2019 / 2:25 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil 2019 primary budget deficit on course to be less than target - Treasury Secretary

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is on course to post a 2019 primary budget deficit 15-20 billion reais less than forecast, but there can be no let-up in the drive to keep spending under tight control, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the release of figures that showed a narrowing of the primary deficit in July, Almeida said finances were still extremely tight, and that a further 10-15 billion reais of budget freezes might be needed to end the year on a strong note. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below