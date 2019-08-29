Brazil 2019 primary budget deficit on course to be less than target - Treasury Secretary

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is on course to post a 2019 primary budget deficit 15-20 billion reais less than forecast, but there can be no let-up in the drive to keep spending under tight control, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the release of figures that showed a narrowing of the primary deficit in July, Almeida said finances were still extremely tight, and that a further 10-15 billion reais of budget freezes might be needed to end the year on a strong note. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)