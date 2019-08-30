Brazil posts primary deficit of 2.76 bln reais in July - central bank

BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 2.76 billion reais ($667.4 billion) in July, the central bank said on Friday, around half the 5.2 billion reais deficit economists had expected.

For the 12 months to July, the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, was 1.41% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

Brazil’s gross debt as a share of GDP rose to 79.0% while net public sector debt rose to 55.8% of GDP, the central bank said.

($1 = 4.14 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama