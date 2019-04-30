Brazil posts primary budget deficit of 18.63 bln reais in March - central bank

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 18.63 billion reais ($4.74 billion) in March, the central bank said on Thursday, less than the 21.5 billion reais shortfall economists had expected.

For the 12 months to March the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, was equal to 1.43 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said. ($1 = 3.7450 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)