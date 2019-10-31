Noticias de Mercados
October 31, 2019 / 12:41 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 32 minutes ago

Brazil posts 20.54 bln reais primary deficit in Sept - central bank

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 20.54 billion reais ($5.17 billion) in September, the central bank said on Thursday, less than the 24.0 billion reais deficit economists had expected.

For the 12 months to September, the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, was 1.29% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

($1 = 3.97 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below