Brazil posts 13.0 billion reais primary budget deficit in May -cenbank

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 13.0 billion reais ($3.39 billion) in May, the central bank said on Friday, slightly less than the 14.0 billion reais deficit economists had expected.

For the 12 months to May, the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, rose to 1.44% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

Brazil’s gross debt as a share of GDP fell to 78.7% while net public sector debt rose to 54.7% of GDP, the central bank said. ($1 = 3.83 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)