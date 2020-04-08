Noticias de Mercados
April 8, 2020 / 8:00 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil govt's primary fiscal measures to fight coronavirus now 3.5% of GDP - Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s fiscal measures taken so far to minimize the economic damage from the coronavirus crisis have a primary budget impact of 3.5% of gross domestic product, special secretary to the Economy Ministry Waldery Rodrigues said on Wednesday.

That compares with an emerging market average of around 1.6% of GDP, Rodrigues told a virtual news conference, while the ministry also said that new measures this week will allow over 60 million Brazilian workers to withdraw up to 36.2 billion reais ($7 bln) from so-called ‘FGTS’ workers’ funds. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)

