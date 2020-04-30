Brazil posts 23.65 bln reais primary budget deficit in March -central bank

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s public sector posted a primary budget deficit of 23.65 billion reais ($4.3 billion) in March, the central bank said on Thursday, slightly less than the 24.8 billion reais shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The nominal deficit, however, including interest payments, was wider than expected at 79.7 billion reais, and the national debt as a share of overall gross domestic product rose to 78.4%, the central bank said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)