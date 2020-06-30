Noticias de Mercados
June 30, 2020 / 12:46 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 25 minutes ago

Brazil's public sector debt, deficit hit record highs in May - central bank

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national debt rose above 80% of gross domestic product for the first time ever and the public sector registered a record primary deficit in May, the central bank said on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 crisis hammered the government’s finances.

The public sector budget deficit excluding interest payments was 131.4 billion reais ($24 billion) in May, the central bank said, less than the expected 135 billion reais shortfall, while gross national debt jumped to 81.9% of GDP.

$1 = 5.45 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below