Brazil's public sector debt, deficit hit record highs in May - central bank

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national debt rose above 80% of gross domestic product for the first time ever and the public sector registered a record primary deficit in May, the central bank said on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 crisis hammered the government’s finances.

The public sector budget deficit excluding interest payments was 131.4 billion reais ($24 billion) in May, the central bank said, less than the expected 135 billion reais shortfall, while gross national debt jumped to 81.9% of GDP.

