Noticias de Mercados
August 28, 2020 / 5:41 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 11 minutes ago

Brazil's govt posts primary budget deficit of 87.8 bln reais in July -treasury

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 87.8 billion reais ($16.1 billion) in July, the Treasury said on Friday, as the COVID-19 crisis continued to depress tax revenues and fuel heavy emergency spending.

It was less than the 96.8 billion reais deficit economists in a Reuters poll had predicted, and took the shortfall excluding interest payments in the first seven months of the year to 505.2 billion reais, Treasury said, compared with a 35.2 billion reais deficit a year ago.

$1 = 5.45 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below