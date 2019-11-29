Brazil posts 9.4 bln reais primary budget surplus in Oct, more than expected

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal surplus of 9.4 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in October, the central bank said on Thursday, more than the 8 billion reais surplus economists had expected.

For the 12 months to October, the primary deficit - comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises, before interest payments are factored in - shrank to 1.27% of gross domestic product, the central bank said. ($1 = 4.20 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)