Brazil govt could eliminate primary deficit by 2022 -Economy Ministry official

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s interest payment bill on the national debt could fall by 417 billion reais ($100 billion) over the course of its four-year term ending in 2022, by when the primary budget deficit could also be completely eliminated, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists in Brasilia, Waldery Rodrigues, special secretary to the Economy Ministry, said the 417 billion reais figure was entirely due to lower official interest rates, and that the public finances could be even stronger if ongoing economic reforms accelerate growth further.

$1 = 4.17 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese