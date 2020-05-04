Noticias de Mercados
Brazil eyes new fiscal measures if crisis lasts extra 4 months - Economy Ministry official

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil will have to consider drawing up a new set of emergency fiscal measures if the crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic lasts for another four months, economic policy secretary Adolfo Sachsida said on Monday.

Speaking in a live online event hosted by Eleven Financial, Sachsida also warned that unemployment will rise sharply, but said Brazilian industry should look to take advantage of the real’s fall to a record low against the dollar. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)

