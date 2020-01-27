Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Brazil to post $8.7 bln current account deficit in January - central bank

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil is on track to post a current account deficit of $8.7 billion in January, far greater than the anticipated foreign direct investment inflow of $5.0 billion over the month, a central bank official said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after the release of data that showed last year’s FDI of $78.56 billion more than covered the $50.76 billion current account gap, the bank’s head of statistics Fernando Rocha said FDI up to Jan. 23 stood at $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

