Brazil lowers 2019 inflation forecast to 3.6% -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has cut its 2019 annual inflation forecast to 3.6% and kept its economic growth forecast largely unchanged, according to new Economy Ministry estimates.

The new inflation forecast is down from 3.8% previously, while the gross domestic product growth outlook for this year is now +0.8% compared with +0.81% previously. These new parameters will be used as the basis for the government’s upcoming bi-monthly spending review.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Susan Fenton