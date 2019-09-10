Noticias de Mercados
September 10, 2019 / 1:04 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 22 minutes ago

Brazil lowers 2019 inflation forecast to 3.6% -Economy Ministry

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has cut its 2019 annual inflation forecast to 3.6% and kept its economic growth forecast largely unchanged, according to new Economy Ministry estimates.

The new inflation forecast is down from 3.8% previously, while the gross domestic product growth outlook for this year is now +0.8% compared with +0.81% previously. These new parameters will be used as the basis for the government’s upcoming bi-monthly spending review.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Susan Fenton

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below